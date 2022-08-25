Comet logo

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to its second straight win with a 10-0 win over Watseka on Thursday.

Grant Powell ahd three goals and two assists for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had two goals, Reef Pacot had two goals and one assist, Brody Taflinger had a goal and two assists, Macen Phillips and Jacob Pricer each had one goal, Ty Smooth had two assists and Rylan Manning had one assist.

Joshua Ruch did not face a shot in goal for the Comets, who are 2-0-1.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 10, Watseka 0

Watseka`0`0`—`0

OSF`5`5`—`10

First half

OSF — Jacob Pricer (assist Brody Taflinger)

OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Ty Smoot)

OSF — Grant Powell

OSF — Saul Carrillo (assist Powell)

OSF — Carrillo (assist Powell)

Second half

OSF — Powell (assist Taflinger)

OSF — Taflinger (assist Pacot)

OSF — Pacot

OSF — Powell (assist Smoot)

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Rylan Manning)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Watseka 0, OSF 17. Keeper saves — W: Haven Maple 6; GRF: Joshua Ruch 0

Records — OSF 2-0-1 overall

