OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to its second straight win with a 10-0 win over Watseka on Thursday.
Grant Powell ahd three goals and two assists for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had two goals, Reef Pacot had two goals and one assist, Brody Taflinger had a goal and two assists, Macen Phillips and Jacob Pricer each had one goal, Ty Smooth had two assists and Rylan Manning had one assist.
Joshua Ruch did not face a shot in goal for the Comets, who are 2-0-1.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 10, Watseka 0
Watseka`0`0`—`0
OSF`5`5`—`10
First half
OSF — Jacob Pricer (assist Brody Taflinger)
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Ty Smoot)
OSF — Grant Powell
OSF — Saul Carrillo (assist Powell)
OSF — Carrillo (assist Powell)
Second half
OSF — Powell (assist Taflinger)
OSF — Taflinger (assist Pacot)
OSF — Pacot
OSF — Powell (assist Smoot)
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Rylan Manning)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Watseka 0, OSF 17. Keeper saves — W: Haven Maple 6; GRF: Joshua Ruch 0
Records — OSF 2-0-1 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.