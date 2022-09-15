OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Grant Powell had tow goals and a assist for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger ahd a goal and two assist, Macen Phillips, Ethan Merritt, and Reff Pacot each had a goal and a assist, Saul Carrilllo had a goal and Ty Smoot had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had two saves in goal to get the shutout for OSF, who is 12-2-2 overall and 7-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Ace Sumila had six saves in goals for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown had two saves.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Schlarman 0
Schlarman`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`5`2`—`7
First half
OSF — Saul Carrillo (assist Brody Taflinger).
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Macen Phillips (Assist Taflinger)
OSF — Powell (assist Ethan Merritt)
OSF — Merritt (assist Powell)
Second half
OSF — Taflinger (assist Phillips)
OSF — Pacot (assist Ty Smoot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Schlarman 2, OSF 17. Keeper saves — SA: Ace Sumila 6, Chris Brown 2; OSF: Joshua Ruch 2
Records — OSF 12-2-2 overall, 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.