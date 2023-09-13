URBANA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team scored first, but Urbana University scored often in a 5-2 win on Wednesday.
Ethan Merritt scored the first goal of the game for the Comets. After Urbana University tied the game 1-1 at halftime and took a 2-1 lead early in the second half, Aidan O'Brien scored for OSF on an assist from Thomas Wells. Urbana University would score the next three goals to get the win.
Jakob Rupp had nine saves in goal and Grant Brewer had one for the Comets, who are 5-6-1 and will travel to Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
