CHAMPAIGN — Sam Howie had two goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team ended the season with a road win.

Brady Tevebaugh had two assists for the Comets, who had their first score after an own goal by Judah Christian.

Aaron Dean had five saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who ended the season at 12-1-1.

PREP SOCCER

At Champaign

Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Judah Christian 2

Oakwood/SF`2`1`—`3

Judah Christian`0`2`—`2

First half

OSF — Judah Christian Own Goal

OSF — Sam Howie (assist Brady Tevebaugh)

Second half

JC — Bobby Rodriguez

OSF — Howie (assist Tevebaugh)

JC — Caleb Crowley

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Judah Christian 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 7. Keeper saves — OSF: Aaron Dean 5; JC: Mason Penn 5

Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 12-1-1 overall

