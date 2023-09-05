Oakwood logo

GEORGETOWN — With two goals in the second half, the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team were able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2-1 on Tuesday.

Brody Taflinger scored on a penalty kick to tie the game for the Comets, while Ethan Merritt had the game-winning goal on an assist by Macen Phillips.

Jakob Rupp had a save in goal for the Comets, who are 4-2 and 3-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference 

Ean Jones scored the first goal of the game for the Buffaloes, while Matthew Darling had 10 saves in goal.

PREP SOCCER

At Georgetown

Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1

Geo-RF/W`0`1`—`1

Oakwood/SF`0`2`—`2

Second half

GRFW — Ean Jones

OSF — Brody Taflinger

OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Macen Phillips)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — GRFW: 3, OSF: 12. Keeper saves — GRFW: Matthew Darling; OSF: Jakob Rupp 1. 

Records — OSF 4-2 overall, 3-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

