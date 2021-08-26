WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team had 26 shots on goal and made the most of a lot of them against Watseka on Thursday.
The Comets beat the Warriors 11-3 after Oakwood/SF took a 8-1 halftime lead.
Grant Powell had three goals and four assists for Oakwood/SF, while Brody Taflinger had two goals, Macen Phillips had a goal and an assist, Saul Carrillo, Joe Lashuay, Ty Smoot, Dylan Diaz and Tucker Pesek each had a goal and Reef Pacot had three assists.
Pacot had four saves in goal and Josh Ruch had one save for the Comets, who are 2-1.
PREP SOCCER
At Watseka
Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Watseka 3
Oakwood/SF`8`3`—`11
Watseka`1`2`—`3
First half
W — Peter Miller
OSF — Grant Powell
OSF — Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Saul Carrillo (Assist Pacot)
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)
OSF — Powell (assist Pacot)
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Phillips)
OSF — Brody Taflinger
OSF — Ty Smoot
Second half
W — Narciso Solorzano
W — Solorzano
OSF — Taflinger (assist Powell)
OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Powell)
OSF — Tucker Pesek (assist Powell)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/SF 26, Westville 8. Keeper saves — OSF: Pacot 4, Josh Ruch 1; W: Nate Douglas 14, Angel Brittenham 1
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-1.
