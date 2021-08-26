Oakwood logo

WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team had 26 shots on goal and made the most of a lot of them against Watseka on Thursday.

The Comets beat the Warriors 11-3 after Oakwood/SF took a 8-1 halftime lead.

Grant Powell had three goals and four assists for Oakwood/SF, while Brody Taflinger had two goals, Macen Phillips had a goal and an assist, Saul Carrillo, Joe Lashuay, Ty Smoot, Dylan Diaz and Tucker Pesek each had a goal and Reef Pacot had three assists.

Pacot had four saves in goal and Josh Ruch had one save for the Comets, who are 2-1.

PREP SOCCER

At Watseka

Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Watseka 3

Oakwood/SF`8`3`—`11

Watseka`1`2`—`3

First half

W — Peter Miller

OSF — Grant Powell

OSF — Powell (assist Reef Pacot)

OSF — Saul Carrillo (Assist Pacot)

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)

OSF — Powell (assist Pacot)

OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Phillips)

OSF — Brody Taflinger

OSF — Ty Smoot

Second half

W — Narciso Solorzano

W — Solorzano

OSF — Taflinger (assist Powell)

OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Powell)

OSF — Tucker Pesek (assist Powell)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Oakwood/SF 26, Westville 8. Keeper saves — OSF: Pacot 4, Josh Ruch 1; W: Nate Douglas 14, Angel Brittenham 1

Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-1.

