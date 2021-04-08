Oakwood logo

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team clinched a tie for the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Schlarman Academy.

Zane Trimmell scored the only goal for the Comets as the second goal was an own goal from the Hilltoppers.

Aaron Dean had one save in goal for Oakwood/SF, who are 9-1-1 and can clinch the title on Monday against Schlarman.

Alex Lewis and Liam Underwood each had four saves in goal for the Hilltoppers.

PREP SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman`0`0`—`0

Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2

First half

OSF — Zane Trimmell

Second half

OSF — Schlarman Own  Goal

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Schlarman 1, OSF 10. Keeper saves — S: Alex Lewis 4, Liam Underwood 4; OSF: Aaron Dean 1.

Records — OSF 9-1-1 overall.

