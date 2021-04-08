OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team clinched a tie for the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Schlarman Academy.
Zane Trimmell scored the only goal for the Comets as the second goal was an own goal from the Hilltoppers.
Aaron Dean had one save in goal for Oakwood/SF, who are 9-1-1 and can clinch the title on Monday against Schlarman.
Alex Lewis and Liam Underwood each had four saves in goal for the Hilltoppers.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2
First half
OSF — Zane Trimmell
Second half
OSF — Schlarman Own Goal
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Schlarman 1, OSF 10. Keeper saves — S: Alex Lewis 4, Liam Underwood 4; OSF: Aaron Dean 1.
Records — OSF 9-1-1 overall.
