OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team cruised to a 5-1 win over Watseka on Tuesday.

Grant Powell had a goal and two assists for the Storm, while Macen Phillips had a goal and a assist, Reef Pacot, Dylan Diaz and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and Zane Trimmell had an assist.

Diaz had five saves and Josh Ruch had a save in goal for OSF, who is now 9-5.

PREP SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Watseka 1

Watseka`0`1`—`1

Oakwood/SF`5`0`—`5

First half

OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)

OSF — Powell

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)

OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Phillips)

OSF — Joe Lashuay

Second half

W — Narciso Solorzano

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Watseka 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 26. Keeper saves — W: Haven Maple 21; OSF: Dylan Diaz 5, Josh Ruch 

Records — Oakwood 9-5-0.

