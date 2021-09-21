OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team cruised to a 5-1 win over Watseka on Tuesday.
Grant Powell had a goal and two assists for the Storm, while Macen Phillips had a goal and a assist, Reef Pacot, Dylan Diaz and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and Zane Trimmell had an assist.
Diaz had five saves and Josh Ruch had a save in goal for OSF, who is now 9-5.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Watseka 1
Watseka`0`1`—`1
Oakwood/SF`5`0`—`5
First half
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Powell
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)
OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Phillips)
OSF — Joe Lashuay
Second half
W — Narciso Solorzano
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Watseka 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 26. Keeper saves — W: Haven Maple 21; OSF: Dylan Diaz 5, Josh Ruch
Records — Oakwood 9-5-0.
