OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Macen Phillpis had a goal and and a assist, Carlie Thompson had a goal and Joe Lashuay added an assists.
Chris Brown had the only goal for the Hilltoppers and had five saves in goal, while Anthony Dye had seven saves in goal.
Josh Ruch had two saves for OSF, who are 1-1 overall.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Schlarman Academy 1
Schlarman`0`1`—`1
Oakwood/SF`2`3`—`5
First half
OSF — Reef Pacot
OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Macen Phillips)
Second half
OSF — Carlie Thompason (assist Pacot)
SA — Chris Brown
OSF — Pacot (assist Lashuay)
OSF — Phillips
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Schlarman Academy 3. Oakwood/Salt Fork 17. Keeper saves — SA: Brown 5, Anthony Dye 7; OSF: Josh Ruch 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.