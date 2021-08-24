Oakwood logo

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.

Reef Pacot had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Macen Phillpis had a goal and and a assist, Carlie Thompson had a goal and Joe Lashuay added an assists.

Chris Brown had the only goal for the Hilltoppers and had five saves in goal, while Anthony Dye had seven saves in goal.

Josh Ruch had two saves for OSF, who are 1-1 overall.

PREP SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Schlarman Academy 1

Schlarman`0`1`—`1

Oakwood/SF`2`3`—`5

First half

OSF — Reef Pacot

OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Macen Phillips)

Second half

OSF — Carlie Thompason (assist Pacot)

SA — Chris Brown

OSF — Pacot (assist Lashuay)

OSF — Phillips

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Schlarman Academy 3. Oakwood/Salt Fork 17. Keeper saves — SA: Brown 5, Anthony Dye 7; OSF: Josh Ruch 2

