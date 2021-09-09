Oakwood logo

OAKWOOD — Dylan Diaz had four goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team beat Rantoul 7-2.

Brody Taflinger and Saul Carrillo each had two assists for the Comets, while Macen Phillips and Joe Lashuay each had a goal. OSF's seventh goal was scored on a Rantoul own goal.

The Comets are now 6-3-0.

PREP SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Rantoul 2

Rantoul`1`1`—`2

Oakwood/SF`3`4`—`7

First half

OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Saul Carrillo)

OSF — Macen Phillips

OSF — Diaz (assist Brody Taflinger)

R — Alex Gonzalez

Second half

OSF — Diaz (assist Carrillo)

R — Gonzalez

OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Taflinger)

OSF — Diaz

OSF — Rantoul Own Goal

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Rantoul 4, OSF 12. Keeper saves — R: Jefferson Soto Rivera 4, Tayon Swift 2; OSF: Josh Ruch 2

Records — OSF 6-3-0 overall.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you