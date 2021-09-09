OAKWOOD — Dylan Diaz had four goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team beat Rantoul 7-2.
Brody Taflinger and Saul Carrillo each had two assists for the Comets, while Macen Phillips and Joe Lashuay each had a goal. OSF's seventh goal was scored on a Rantoul own goal.
The Comets are now 6-3-0.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Rantoul 2
Rantoul`1`1`—`2
Oakwood/SF`3`4`—`7
First half
OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Saul Carrillo)
OSF — Macen Phillips
OSF — Diaz (assist Brody Taflinger)
R — Alex Gonzalez
Second half
OSF — Diaz (assist Carrillo)
R — Gonzalez
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Taflinger)
OSF — Diaz
OSF — Rantoul Own Goal
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Rantoul 4, OSF 12. Keeper saves — R: Jefferson Soto Rivera 4, Tayon Swift 2; OSF: Josh Ruch 2
Records — OSF 6-3-0 overall.
