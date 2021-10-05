HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team won the Vermilion Valley Conference title in style with a 3-2 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in overtime on Tuesday.
Senior Ben Brown had all three goals for the Cornjerkers, including the game winner with less than two minutes left in overtime.
Isaias Diaz and Talan Gredy-Nelson each had an assist, while Derek Drayer had seven saves in goal.
Along with Brown, Diaz, Drayer, Nick Hofer, Kamerin Cade and Kayden Wallace were honored on senior night.
Logan Hall and Liam Oxendine each scored a goal for the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had an assist.
The Cornjerkers will try to sweep the conference season on Thursday with a trip to Iroquois West.
