HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team started the season with a 3-0 win over Watseka.
Cameron Zorns scored the first goal of the season for the Cornjerkers in the first half for a 1-0 halftime lead, then Talan Gredy-Nelson would score two goals in the second half with one of the goals assisted by Harrison Woods.
Owen Root had four saves for the Cornjerkers, who will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.
PREP SOCCER
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0
Watseka`0`0`—`0
Hoopeston`1`2`—`3
First half
HA — Cameron Zorns
Second half
HA — Talan Gredy-Nelson
HA — Gredy-Nelson (assist Harrison Woods)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston 17. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 4
