HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team started the season with a 3-0 win over Watseka.

Cameron Zorns scored the first goal of the season for the Cornjerkers in the first half for a 1-0 halftime lead, then Talan Gredy-Nelson would score two goals in the second half with one of the goals assisted by Harrison Woods.

Owen Root had four saves for the Cornjerkers, who will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.

PREP SOCCER

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0

Watseka`0`0`—`0

Hoopeston`1`2`—`3

First half

HA — Cameron Zorns

Second half

HA — Talan Gredy-Nelson

HA — Gredy-Nelson (assist Harrison Woods)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Hoopeston 17. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 4

