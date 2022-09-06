HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team scored the first three goals of the game and went on to a 3-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Owen Crase, Talan-Nelson Gredy and Owen Root each had a goal for the Cornjerkers, while Gavin Montez and Cameron Zorns each had a assist.
Liam Rome scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers with Chris Brown getting the assist. Schlarman will play Watseka on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
