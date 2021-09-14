HA Logo

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team stayed undefeated in Vermilion Valley Conference play on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Iroquois West.

The Cornjerkers scored three of their goals in the first half with Kayden Wallace, Talen Gredy and Nick Hofer each getting a goal and Hofer had two assists.

In the second half, Gredy scored his second goal of the game after a punt from goalie Owen Root. Root had two saves to get the win for the Cornjerkers, who are 9-4-1 and 6-0 in the VVC and will host Watseka on Thursday.

PREP SOCCER

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 4, Iroquois West 1

Iroquois West`1`0`—`1

Hoopeston`3`1`—`4

First half

HA — Kayden Wallace (assist Nick Hofer)

HA — Talen Gredy (assist Hofer)

HA — Hofer

IW — Andreade Santiago

Second half

HA — Gredy (assist Owen Root)

Game statistics

Keeper saves — HA: Root 2

Records — Hoopeston Area 9-4-1 overall, 6-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

