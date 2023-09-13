HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team won its 10th game in a row on Tuesday in a 6-1 win over Iroquois West.
After the Raiders scored the first goal of the game, Owen Root scored two goals to give the Cornjerkers a 2-1 halftime lead. Root scored again to start the second half and would end up with four goals, while Gavin Montez had two goals.
Talan Gredy-Nelson had four assists, while Owen Crase and Jorge Reyes each had one assist and Brayden Walder had four saves in goal for the Cornjerkers, who will face Watseka on Thursday.
