HOOPESTON — Even with a few starters out, the Hoopeston Area boys soccer team still cruised past Watseka 7-0 on Thursday.
Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Crase, Ben Brown and Preston Van DeVeer each had one goal. Gredy and Diaz each had one assist and Phoenix Webber had an assist.
The Cornjerkers are 10-4-1 overall and 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and will travel to Unity on Monday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 7, Watseka 0
Watseka`0`0`—`0
Hoopeston`4`3`—`7
First half
HA — Owen Crase
HA — Isias Diaz
HA — Diaz
HA — Talen Gredy (assist Diaz)
Second half
HA — Preston VanDeVeer (assist Diaz)
HA — Ben Brown (assist Phoenix Webber)
HA — Gredy
Records — Hoopeston Area 10-4-1 overall, 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
