HOOPESTON — Even with a few starters out, the Hoopeston Area boys soccer team still cruised past Watseka 7-0 on Thursday.

Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Crase, Ben Brown and Preston Van DeVeer each had one goal. Gredy and Diaz each had one assist and Phoenix Webber had an assist.

The Cornjerkers are 10-4-1 overall and 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and will travel to Unity on Monday.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 7, Watseka 0

Watseka`0`0`—`0

Hoopeston`4`3`—`7

First half

HA — Owen Crase

HA — Isias Diaz

HA — Diaz

HA — Talen Gredy (assist Diaz)

Second half

HA — Preston VanDeVeer (assist Diaz)

HA — Ben Brown (assist Phoenix Webber)

HA — Gredy

Records — Hoopeston Area 10-4-1 overall, 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

