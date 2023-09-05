DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team shut out Schlarman Academy 6-0 on Tuesday.
Owen Root had three goals all in the second half for the Cornjerkers, who were only up 1-0 after the first half. Dallas Sheppard had two goals, Gavin Monte had one goal, Talan Nelson-Gredy had two assists and Harrison Woods had one assist.
Root was also the winning goal keeper as he and Brayden Walder kept the shut out for the Cornjerkers, who are 3-1 and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.