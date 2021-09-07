DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area soccer team cruised to an 8-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Kamerin Cade and Talen Gredy each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Ben Brown, Kayden Wallace, Harrison Woods and Gabriel Joneikis each had one goal.
Nick Hofer had two assists, while Diaz and Mason Rush each had one assist and Owen Root, Dylan Judy and Derek Drayer combined for the shutout.
The Cornjerkers are 5-2-1 overall and 4-0-0 in the VVC and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday in Rossville.
