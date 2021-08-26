Hoopeston logo

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team won their first home match of the season with a 4-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.

Talen Gredy had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Isaias Diaz had a goal and an assist and Ben Brown had a goal.

Owen Root had eight saves for Hoopeston Area, who has not given up a goal in its first two games and will face Rantoul on the road on Saturday.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0

Hoopeston`3`1`—`4

First half

HA — Isaias Diaz

HA — Talen Gredy

HA — Ben Brown

Second half

HA — Gredy (assist Diaz)

Game statistics

Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 8

Records — Hoopeston Area 2-0 overall.

