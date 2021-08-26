HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team won their first home match of the season with a 4-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.
Talen Gredy had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Isaias Diaz had a goal and an assist and Ben Brown had a goal.
Owen Root had eight saves for Hoopeston Area, who has not given up a goal in its first two games and will face Rantoul on the road on Saturday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0
Hoopeston`3`1`—`4
First half
HA — Isaias Diaz
HA — Talen Gredy
HA — Ben Brown
Second half
HA — Gredy (assist Diaz)
Game statistics
Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 8
Records — Hoopeston Area 2-0 overall.
