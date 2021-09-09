ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team found themselves tied at 2-2 against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
But the Cornjerkers would rally and score three goals to get the 5-2 win over the Blue Devils in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ben Brown scored all the goals for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer had four assists and Talen Gredy had one assist.
Ethan Tutweiler and Liam Oxendine scored for BHRA to tie things up at halftime.
Derek Drayer had 10 saves in goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 6-2-1 overall and 5-0 in the VVC and will host the Cornjerker Classic starting on Friday with a 4 p.m. game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
