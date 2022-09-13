HA Logo

GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team's trip to Iroquois West did not have a good result on Tuesday as the Cornjerkers lost 5-2.

The Raiders scored the first four goals of the game before Talen Gredy-Nelson scored in the second half on a assist from Owen Root. Root would later score on a goal later in the half, but Hoopeston Area could not recover. 

Dylan Judy had six saves in goal, while Root had three for the Cornjerkers, who are 7-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will travel to Watseka on Thursday. 

PREP SOCCER

At Gilman

Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 2

Hoopeston`0`2`—`2

Iroquois West`3`2`—`5

First half

IW — Angel Andrade (assist Santiago Andrade)

IW — Miguel Iturri (assist Santiago Andrade)

IW — Julian Meloza (assist Jorge Reyes)

Second half

IW — Meloza (assist Iturri)

HA — Talan Gredy0Nelson (assist Owen Root)

IW — Meloza

HA — Root

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 9, Iroquois West 12. Keeper saves — HA: Dylan Judy 6, Root 3

