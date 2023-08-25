HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team hosted St. Joseph-Ogden in the season opener on Friday and the Cornjerkers lost 4-2.
Hoopeston Area scored the first goal eight minutes into the game when Harrison Woods scored on a header from Talan Gredy-Nelson on a corner kick. St. Joseph-Ogden however, would tie the game later in the half for a 1-1 halftime tie.
In the second half, Gredy-Nelson would score to give the Cornjerkers a 2-1 lead. But the Spartans would score three goals to counter that and get the win.
Hoopeston Area will play Oakwood/Salt Fork on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.