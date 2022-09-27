HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team stepped out of Vermilion Valley Conference on Tuesday to play Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
In the end, the Bunnies go goals from Adin Safford and Mason Doman to beat the Cornjerkers 2-0.
Owen Rood had 10 saves for Hoopeston Area, while Brayden Walder had a save in his first action in goal.
The Cornjerkers are 10-7-1 and will return to VVC action to play Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
