HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team stepped out of Vermilion Valley Conference on Tuesday to play Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

In the end, the Bunnies go goals from Adin Safford and Mason Doman to beat the Cornjerkers 2-0.

Owen Rood had 10 saves for Hoopeston Area, while Brayden Walder had a save in his first action in goal.

The Cornjerkers are 10-7-1 and will return to VVC action to play Schlarman Academy on Thursday.

