HOOPESTON — On senior night for the Hoopeston Area boys soccer team, the seniors delivered.
All three seniors, Cameron Zorns, Preston VanDeVeer and Gabe Joneikis each had a part in a 2-1 win for the Cornjerkers over Iroquois West.
Zorns scored the first goal of the game on an assist from VanDeVeer. The Raiders tied up the game before the Cornjerkers got the lead for good on a goal from Talan Gredy-Nelson.
In the second half, Joneikis led the defense to preserve the lead and Owen Root had four saves in goal.
The Cornjerkers are 14-7-1 and 9-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will start regional play on Wednesday against either Clifton Central and Watseka.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 1
Iroquois West`1`0`—`1
Hoopeston`2`0`—`2
First half
HA — Cameron Zorns (assist Preston VanDeVeer)
IW — Angle Andrade (assist Mario Andrade).
HA — Talan Gredy-Nelson (assist Gavin Montez)
Game statistics
Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 4
Records — Hoopeston Area 14-7-1 overall, 9-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
