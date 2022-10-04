ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils got going two minutes into the contest on a goal from Evan Cole. Cole would later assist Logan Hall to give BHRA a 2-0 lead.
The Cornjerkers made Owen Root move from goalkeeper to the field for the second half and it paid off as Root had two assists, including the game-winner to Harrison Woods. Talan Gredy-Nelson had two goals for Hoopeston Area, while Brayden Walder had four saves to get the win in goal.
Hoopeston Area is 13-7-1 and 8-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Iroquois West on Thursday for Senior Night.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Rossville
Hoopeston Area 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2
Hoopeston`0`3`—`3
BHRA`2`0`—`2
First half
BHRA — Evan Cole.
BHRA — Logan Hall (assist Cole)
Second half
HA — Talan Gredy-Nelson (assist Owen Root).
HA — Gredy-Nelson
HA — Harrison Woods (assist Root).
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 15, BHRA 6. Keeper saves — HA: Brayden Walder 4, Root 2.
