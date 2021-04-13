FARMER CITY — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team lost their lead, but was able to come away with a 4-3 win over Blue Ridge on Tuesday.
The Cornjerkers got out to a 3-0 lead after Talen Gredy scored a goal and Ben Brown had two goals, but Blue Ridge would rally to tie things up.
With 28 minutes left, Gredy got the pass from Nick Hofer to get the winning goal.
Hofer ended up with four assists while Derek Drayer had 15 saves.
