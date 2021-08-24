WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area soccer team got the season off to the right foot on Tuesday with a 8-0 win over Watseka.
Ben Brown had three goals for the Cornjerkers, while Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy each had two goals and and assist, Harrison Woods had a goal, Nick Hofer had two assists, Kamerin Cade had one assist and Owen Root had an assist, along with two saves in goal.
The Cornjerkers will have their first home match of the season on Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 8, Watseka 0
Hoopeston`8`0`—`8
Watseka`0`0`—`0
First half
HA — Ben Brown (assist Owen Root).
HA — Talen Gredy (assist Nick Hofer)
HA — Brown
HA — Isaias Diaz (assist Gredy).
HA — Harrison Woods (assist Diaz)
HA — Diaz (assist Kamerin Cade)
HA — Brown (assist Hofer)
HA — Gredy
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 20, Watseka 3. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 2, Dylan Judy
