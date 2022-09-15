WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team started fast and was able to hold on to a 6-4 win over Watseka on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers scored the first four goals of the game as Owen Crase had two goals and Owen Root and Harrison Woods each had one. Talan Gredy-Nelson added a goal late in the first for a 5-1 lead. Cameron Zorns ended the scoring for Hoopeston Area with a goal in the second half.
Gredy-Nelson and Gabe Joneikis each had two assists, while Dylan Judy got the win in goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 7-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Unity on Monday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 6, Watseka 4
Hoopeston`5`1`—`6
Watseka`1`3`—`4
First half
HA — Owen Root (assist Talan Gredy-Nelson)
HA — Owen Crase (assist Gabe Joneikis)
HA — Crase (assist Gredy-Nelson)
HA — Harrison Woods
W — David Bell (assist Narciso Solorzano)
HA — Gredy-Nelson (assist Joneikis)
Second half
W — Bell (assist Solorzano)
HA — Cameron Zorns
W — Solorzano
W — Solorzano (PK)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 19, Watseka 8. Keeper saves — HA: Dylan Judy 7, Keygan Field.
