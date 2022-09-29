DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team hit the road and came away with a 6-2 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Talan Nelson-Gredy and Owen Root each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Gavin Montez had a goal and Harrison Woods had a goal and a assist. Nelson-Gredy, Gabe Joneikis, Mason Rush and Preston VanDeVeer each had one assist.
Aiden Perez had a goal and a assist for the Hilltoppers, while Keison Peoples had a goal and Damaine Hinds had an assist.
