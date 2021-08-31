OAKWOOD — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team took the early lead and would go on to a 3-1 win over Oakwood/Salt Fork on Tuesday.
Isaias Diaz had the first goal of the game for the Cornjerkers and assisted in the second goal of the game for Talen Gredy. The Comets scored their only goal of the game late in the first half on a goal by Grant Powell on an assist from Joe Lashuay.
In the second half, Kayden Wallace scored the only goal of the half for Hoopeston Area and was assisted by Gredy.
Josh Ruch had seven saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Owen Root had six saves in goal for Hoopeston Area.
The Cornjerkers are 4-0-1 overall and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday. The Comets are 2-3-0.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1
Hoopeston`2`1`—`3
Oakwood/SF`1`0`—`0
First half
HA — Isaias Diaz
HA — Talen Gredy (assist Diaz)
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Joe Lashuay)
Second half
HA — Kayden Wallace (assist Gredy)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 10, Oakwood/Salt Fork 6. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 6; OSF: Josh Ruch 7
Records — Hoopeston Area 4-0-1 overall, 3-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference, Oakwood/SF 2-3-0 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.