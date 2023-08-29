FITHIAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team picked up a big early season win on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Oakwood/Salt Fork.
Gavin Montez got things going for the Cornjerkers with a goal in the first half on an assist from Talan Gredy-Nelson.
To start the second half, the Comets tied the game on a goal by Jacob Pricer on an assist by Brody Taflinger, but the Cornjerkers came away with the lead for good halfway into the half on a goal by Keygan Field off of a rebound.
Owen Root had six saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who are 1-1 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face St. Anne on Friday.
Jakob Rupp had nine saves for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who are 2-2 and 1-2 in the VVC and will face Iroquois West on Thursday.
PREP SOCCER
At Fithian
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1
Hoopeston`1`1`—`2
Oakwood/SF`0`1`—`1
First half
HA — Gavin Montez (assist Talan Gredy-Nelson)
Second half
OSF — Jacob Pricer (assist Brody Taflinger)
HA — Keygan Field
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 11, OSF 8. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 7; OSF: Jakob Rupp 9.
Records — Hoopeston Area 1-1 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-2 overall, 1-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
