HOOPESOTN —The Hoopeston Area soccer team put some distance between them and Oakwood/Salt Fork in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 3-1 win on Thursday.
The Comets took the early lead on a goal from Carlie Thompson on an assist from Saul Carrillo, but Isaias Diaz tied things up late in the first half.
In the second half, the Cornjerkers took over as Ben Brown and Kayden Wallace scored.
Talen Gredy had a assist and Derek Drayer had 10 saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who are 13-4-1 overall and 9-0 in the VVC and will play Blue Ridge on Monday.
