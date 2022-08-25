GEORGETOWN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team took an early lead and went on to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-1 on Thursday.
Owen Crase scored on a goal with an assist from Talen Gredy-Nelson to start the game, while Cameron Zorns scored on an assist from Gavin Montez to give the Cornjerkers a 2-0 halftime lead.
Easton Barney scored early on a penalty kick in the second half for the Buffaloes to cut the lead in half, but Gabe Joneikis scored on an assist from Mason Rush to finish the scoring.
Hoopeston Area is 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Rantoul on Saturday at 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Georgetown
Hoopeston Area 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
Hoopeston`2`1`—`3
Geo-RF/W`0`1`—`1
First half
HA — Owen Crase (assist Talan Gredy-Nelson)
HA — Cameron Zorns (assist Gavin Montez)
Second half
GRFW — Easton Barney (PK)
HA — Gabe Joneikis (assist Mason Rush)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 13. Keeper saves — HA: Rush 5
Records — Hoopeston Area 2-0 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.