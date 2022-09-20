HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team had a battle with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville that went past regulation and through overtime.
In the end, the Cornjerkers would win on penalty kick.
The Buffaloes scored the first goal of the game in the first half as Wes Curry scored on a pass from Luke Barney and would have a 1-0 halftime lead.
Hoopeston Area score goals from Owen Root and Gabe Joneikis to take a 2-1 lead, but Barney would score on a pass from Aiden Vice to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
In overtime, GRFW took the lead on a goal by Nathan Blue, but Talan Gredy-Nelson tied it up on a assist from Cameron Zorns.
In the shootout round, the Cornjerkers won 1-0.
Gredy-Nelson had a goal and a assist, while Root and Joneikis each had a goal and Zorns had an assist.
Barney had a goal and two assists, while Curry and Blue each had agoal and Vice had an assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.