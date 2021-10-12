GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team jumped out early and stayed in front to beat St. Anne 7-4 in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Gavin Montez had three goals for the Cornjerkers, including the first two of the game. Ben Brown scored in the first half as Hoopeston Area had a 3-0 halftime lead and would have three goals of his own, breaking the school's record for career goals. Owen Root had a goal while Nick Hofer had a school record five assists and Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy-Nelson each had one assist.
Derek Drayer had five save in goals for Hoopeston Area, who will play Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.