BISMARCK — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team battled with Bismarck-Henning through double overtime and penalty kicks before the Buffaloes won 5-4.
The game ended at 3-3 in regulation and 4-4 in the first overtime period. After the second overtime period, the game went into penalty kicks. GRF/Westville won 4-3 with Matthew Darling getting a key save.
Luke Barney had a goal in regulation and a goal in overtime for the Bufflaoes while Coy Potter had a goal and Nathan Blue had an assist.
