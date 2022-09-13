WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team won its third game in a row with a 5-2 win over Watseka on Tuesday.
Nathan Blue and Simonas Ankstatis each scored a goal in the first half as the Buffaloes were up 2-0 The Warriors would tie the game in the second half, but Wes Curry had two goals and Luke Barney had one to finish the scoring.
Barney and Blue each had one assist, while Matthew Darling had six saves in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.