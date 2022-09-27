GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team shut out Schlarman Academy 7-0 on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Simonas Ankstatis had three goals for the Buffaloes, who scored six goals in the second half, while Luke Barney had a goal with two assists, Easton Barney, Nathan Blue and Wes Curry each had a goal and Matthew Darling had an assist and a shutout in goal.
The Buffaloes will play Oakwood/Salt Fork on Thursday, while the Hilltoppers will face Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
