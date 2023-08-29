GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team had a great start to its season with a 9-0 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
Luke Barney had four goals and a assist for the Buffaloes, while Wes Curry and Simon Ankstatis each had two goals, Nathan Blue had a goal and three assists, Zach Russell had an assist and Matthew Darling had the shutout in goal.
The Buffaloes will play Schlarman Academy on Thursday, while the Blue Devils will play Watseka on Thursday.
