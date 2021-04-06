GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team got its first tie of the season in a 0-0 tie with Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Chance Bays had four saves for his first shutout in his career for the Buffaloes, who will travel to Watseka on Thursday.

PREP SOCCER

At Georgetown

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0, Blue Ridge 0

Blue Ridge`0`0`—`0

Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0

Game statistics

Keeper saves — BR: Abby Boleyn 7; GRFW: Chance Bays 4

Records — Blue Ridge 2-2-4 overall, GRFW 1-5-1.

