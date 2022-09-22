GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team started early and was able to beat Bismarck-Henning 3-1 on Thursday.
Luke Barney had two goals for the Buffaloes, who scored all of their goals in the first half, while Simonas Ankstatis scored a goal and Nathan Blue, Easton Barney and Ryley Heck each had an assist.
Evan Cole scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils in the second half with Hayden Rice getting the assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.