URBANA — The Danville boys soccer team could not bring the offense on Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Urbana on Tuesday.
Leighton Arnett had the lone goal for the Vikings and was assisted by Moise York, while Tyler Finley had 22 saves in goal.
