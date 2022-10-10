FLORA, Ind. – The Covington boys’ soccer team traveled to face #2-ranked Faith Christian in the championship game of the Carroll 1A Sectional #38.
The two teams had faced each other early in the season on the Eagles home field with the hosts coming out on top 7-0.
The rematch looked for a half as if it would be a tighter contest, but in the end the Trojans fell by that same 7-0 score.
Faith Christian (14-2-1) had the advantage when the ball was on the ground as their foot skills were superior to those of their opponent.
Covington (13-6) was superior when the ball was in the air and the team used that asset to disrupt play by the Eagles and to move the ball up the field when on the attack.
The game was scoreless until the 23rd minute when the Eagles found the goal to lead 1-0.
Covington responded by repeatedly pushing up the field, but they could not get the ball in the net.
At the half, Covington head coach Brad Lewsader was satisfied with the position his team was in, but that all changed 23 seconds into the second half.
The Trojans struggled to get the ball out their own end as the period started, turned it over and Faith Christian pushed it past the Trojan defense for a 2-0 lead.
That started an 11-minute span that saw two more Eagle goals for a 4-0 lead that, in essence, put the game out of reach.
“There was about a 15-minute period where we lost [focus],” Lewsader said. “We gave them the goals and we couldn’t get back into it.”
Later in the half, from the 58th through the 65th minute, the Trojans had another lapse that allowed Faith Christian to score three more goals to match their seven goals from their previous meeting with Covington.
The final 15 minutes saw the Trojans trying to send the ball long and they did get a couple of decent looks at goal, but all the shots were either cleared by the defense or saved by the Eagle goalkeeper.
Lewsader spent most of his post-game time before the team got on the buses to return to the school in consoling his players.
He did give credit to Faith Christian, saying they had a deeper and stronger team and that the Trojans needed to work on getting more players and improving their playing skills for next year.
Covington ends the season ranked #21 in 1A with their 13-6 record.
