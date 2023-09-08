HOOPESTON — The Cornjerker Classic began on Friday with three local teams in action.
The host Hoopeston Area started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Monticello. Owen Root had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Harrison Woods had a goal and Dallas Sheppard and Dylan Judy each had an assist.
Covington beat Bishop McNamara 3-0 as Creus Rieman had two goals, while Kolton Haymaker had a goal and Joel Holycross, Jaxon Keller and Brian Karrfalt each had one assist.
The tightest game was with Oakwood/Salt Fork as the Comets tied with Bloomington Central Catholic at 2-2, but BCC won 1-0 on penalty kicks.
Brody Taflinger had a goal and a assist for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had a goal and Macen Phillips had an assist.
The Classic continues tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.