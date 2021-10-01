HOOPESTON — Confidence is a valuable asset in athletics, while overconfidence leads to disappointing defeats.
The Hoopeston Area soccer team might just have learned the difference on Thursday afternoon as the Cornjerkers overcame a 1-0 deficit to Schlarman Academy to beat the Hilltoppers 8-1.
With the victory, the Cornjerkers (15-5-1 overall) secured at least a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference title with a 10-0 league record and matches remaining against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday and Iroquois West on Oct. 7.
"None of us came out ready to play. We thought we could step on the field, show up and win,'' admitted Hoopeston Area senior Nick Hofer. "I think we thought that we would have seven goals on them by halftime, and we would let our JV play the second half. That wasn't the case, we had to play the game out.''
That's because Schlarman Academy, which fell to 3-9-2 overall and 2-7 in the VVC, came out playing hard.
The Hilltoppers, who came into Thursday with a five-match losing streak, created some opportunities early with Noah Garriott capitalizing off a pass from Avery Kelsey to give Schlarman Academy a 1-0 lead with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half.
"We just didn't come out ready to play,'' said Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown. "We came out thinking that we were going to win, but we needed to go harder right out of the gate.''
On the restart, the Cornjerkers needed just a handful of passes to get the ball to Brown on the end line. The senior forward dribbled toward the goal and found Hofer for the easy goal. Hoopeston Area needed only 18 seconds to tie the match at 1-1.
"After they scored, we just turned on a switch and starting connecting on passes and we were able to seize the moment,'' Hofer said. "Before they scored, it seemed like we were just walking around out there. We weren't checking the ball or getting into open spots.
"It just takes one person to get going, and then everyone else gets going after that.''
That was definitely the case on Thursday as the Cornjerkers would get another goal four minutes later from Kamerin Cade to take a 2-1 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Hoopeston Area looked like a team that entered Thursday winning seven of its last eight as Brown scored six times, raising his team leading total to 29 goals.
"We just had to go hard after every ball,'' he said. "We showed that we can come back from a bad half and play good soccer.''
But, did the team worry at all about its slow start?
"No, we had trust in our teammates to make the good plays that we needed to make,'' he said. "We started to share the ball more and talk a lot more.''
Both Brown and Hofer acknowledged securing a share of the conference title was nice, but they want more.
"We want to win the whole conference outright,'' Brown said. "We want to send a message to rest of the team in the regional.''
This season has already been a big improvement for Hoopeston Area over the 2020-21 spring season, where the Cornjerkers were 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the VVC.
"We've had a couple guys come back out this year and we really have a big senior class, so we thought we had a good chance to do this,'' said Hofer, who had three assists on Thursday to raise his season total to 21.
Up next for the Cornjerkers in a non-conference contest with Clifton Central on Monday, while Schlarman Academy is scheduled to play at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 8, Schlarman Academy 1
Schlarman `1 `0 `— `1
Hoopeston `2 `6 `— `8
First half
Schlarman — Noah Garriott (assist Avery Kelsey), 30th minute
Hoopeston — Nick Hofer (assist Ben Brown), 30th minute.
Hoopeston — Kamerin Cade, 34th minute
Second half
Hoopeston — Brown (assist Hofer), 42nd minute.
Hoopeston — Brown (assist Hofer), 45th minute
Hoopeston — Isaias Diaz (assist Talen Gredy), 49th minute
Hoopeston — Brown (assist Diaz), 53rd minute
Hoopeston — Brown, 58th minute.
Hoopeston — Brown (assist Hofer), 61st minute.
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Schlarman Academy 4, Hooeston Area 15. Keeper saves — Schlarman Academy: Anthony Dye 7, Hoopeston Area: Derek Drayer 3.
Records — Schlarman Academy 3-9-2 overall, 2-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Hoopeston Area 15-5-1 overall, 10-0 in the VVC.
