HOOPESTON — The Cornjerker Classic began on Friday with four games.
Host Hoopeston Area had a tough first game against Monticello. The Cornjerkers and Sages were scoreless at halftime, before Monticello scored three goals for a 3-0 win.
Covington was able to beat Danville 4-2. The game was tied 2-2 at halftime with goals from Eric Bryant and Christian Davis for Danville and Kelton Haymaker and Bradley Lewsader scored for Covington. In the second half, Layton Wooster and Haymaker scored for Covington. Shea Springer had two assists for the Trojans, while Bradley Lewsader and Wyatt Woodrow each had one assist.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Joshua Ruch had six saves in goal, but the Comets lost to Bloomington Central Catholic 3-0 and Arthur Christian beat Iroquois West 4-0.
The tournament will continue on Saturday.
