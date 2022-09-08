RANTOUL — Grant Powell scored twice in the first half and keeper Joshua Ruch recorded two saves as the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets defeated the Rantoul Eagles on Thursday.
Assisting on Powell's first-half goals were Jacob Taflinger and Derek Drews, while Oakwood/Salt Fork got goals from Jacob Pricer, Macen Phillips and Ty Smoot in the second half. Phillips and Reef Pacot had second-half assists.
With the win, the Comets improve to 7-1-1 on the season.
At Rantoul
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Oakwood/Salt Fork `2 `3 `— `5
Rantoul/PBL `0 `0 `— `0
First half
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Jacob Taflinger)
OSF — Powell (assist Derek Drews)
Second half
OSF — Jacob Pricer (assist Macen Phillips)
OSF — Phillips (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Ty Smoot
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/Salt Fork 10, Rantoul/PBL 2. Keeper saves — Oakwood: Joshua Ruch 2. Rantoul/PBL: Aaron Casco 6.
Record — Oakwood/Salt Fork 7-1-1 overall.
