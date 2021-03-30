DANVILLE — Murphy McCool scored a minute into overtime to give Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin a 2-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.

Liam Oxendine scored the first goal of the game for the Blue Devils a minute into the game, but the Hilltoppers would even the score on a goal from Sam Kelley.

Garrett Huls had six saves for BHRA, while Jamal Taylor had 13 saves for the Hilltoppers.

The Blue Devils are 6-1 and 5-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Iroquois West on Wednesday.

PREP SOCCER

At Danville

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman Academy 1

BHRA`1`0`1`—`2

Schlarman`1`0`0`—`1

First half

BHRA — Liam Oxendine.

SA — Sam Kelley.

Overtime

BHRA — Murphy McCool.

Game statistics

Keeper saves — BHRA: Garrett Huls 6; SA: Jamal Taylor 13.

Records — Small Town 2-1 overall, 0-1 conference; Hometown 4-0, 1-0.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you