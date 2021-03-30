DANVILLE — Murphy McCool scored a minute into overtime to give Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin a 2-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Liam Oxendine scored the first goal of the game for the Blue Devils a minute into the game, but the Hilltoppers would even the score on a goal from Sam Kelley.
Garrett Huls had six saves for BHRA, while Jamal Taylor had 13 saves for the Hilltoppers.
The Blue Devils are 6-1 and 5-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Iroquois West on Wednesday.
PREP SOCCER
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman Academy 1
BHRA`1`0`1`—`2
Schlarman`1`0`0`—`1
First half
BHRA — Liam Oxendine.
SA — Sam Kelley.
Overtime
BHRA — Murphy McCool.
Game statistics
Keeper saves — BHRA: Garrett Huls 6; SA: Jamal Taylor 13.
Records — Small Town 2-1 overall, 0-1 conference; Hometown 4-0, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.