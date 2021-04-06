BHRA logo

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team clinched its 100th win as an stand alone program on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Judah Christian.

Ethan Tutwiler scored the winning goal on an assist by Keanu King late in the game for the Blue Devils, while Elijah Tidwell and King each had a goal.

Garret Huls had seven saves in goal for BHRA, who is 7-2-1 and will face Blue Ridge on Saturday.

PREP SOCCER

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Judah Christian 2

J. Christian`1`1`—`2

BHRA`2`1`—`3

First half

BHRA — Elijah Tidwell

BHRA — Keanu King

JC — Nathan Kereri

Second half

JC — Colin Magenhemer

BHRA — Ethan Tutwiler (assist King)

Game statistics

Keeper saves — JC: Mason Penn 9; BHRA: Garret Huls 7

Records — BHRA 7-2-1 overall.

