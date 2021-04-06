BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team clinched its 100th win as an stand alone program on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Judah Christian.
Ethan Tutwiler scored the winning goal on an assist by Keanu King late in the game for the Blue Devils, while Elijah Tidwell and King each had a goal.
Garret Huls had seven saves in goal for BHRA, who is 7-2-1 and will face Blue Ridge on Saturday.
PREP SOCCER
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Judah Christian 2
J. Christian`1`1`—`2
BHRA`2`1`—`3
First half
BHRA — Elijah Tidwell
BHRA — Keanu King
JC — Nathan Kereri
Second half
JC — Colin Magenhemer
BHRA — Ethan Tutwiler (assist King)
Game statistics
Keeper saves — JC: Mason Penn 9; BHRA: Garret Huls 7
Records — BHRA 7-2-1 overall.
