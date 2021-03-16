HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team shutout Hoopeston Area 5-0 on Tuesday.
Trystn Turner had a goal and a assist for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel, Keanu King and Haydon Rice each scored a goal. Another BHRA goal was scored on an own goal by the Cornjerkers.
Derek Drayer had 16 saves and Owen Root had five saves in goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 1-2 and 1-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.
